Virgin Galactic completes its first space tourism flight

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight has successfully landed back on Earth after taking three passengers into space.

They were flown to the edge of space and experienced zero-gravity while looking back at the curvature of the planet before returning to Earth.

Welcome back to Earth, #Galactic02! Our pilots, crew and spaceship have landed smoothly at Spaceport America, New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/rzV1iyvmBA — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

The mission marked the first time a mother-daughter duo flew into space together.

Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18, who is studying physics and philosophy at the University of Aberdeen, won a coveted place on a mission in a prize draw.

But 80-year-old former Olympian Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle, secured his seat as the company’s first paying customer 18 years ago, after buying a 250,000-dollar (£194,500) ticket.

He is the first Olympian, and only the second person with Parkinson’s disease, to go into space.

(PA Graphics)

The landing at 4.33pm (UK time) was met by applause from those watching on from Virgin Galactic, with the passengers smiling and nodding.

The mothership VMS Eve took off from New Mexico at around 3.30pm UK time, and after reaching an altitude of around 44,500ft VSS Unity was released at around 4.17pm UK time.

A short time later, the passengers were given the all-clear to unbuckle and enjoy zero gravity, at which point they immediately reached for the windows to take in the views of Earth.

The feather has been lowered and VSS Unity is now a glider, headed back to the runway at Spaceport America. #Galactic02 pic.twitter.com/W7lX4GlZRj — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

They then returned to their seats and strapped themselves back in ahead of the return journey.

In June, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic successfully completed the company’s first commercial spaceflight, taking Italian astronauts into space to conduct a number of scientific experiments.

The company is calling the first private astronaut mission on Thursday Galactic 02.