Suspected gas explosion damages house in south-west London

UK NewsPublished:

One man left the building in Battersea before firefighters arrived and was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

Battersea house explosion
Battersea house explosion

A suspected gas explosion at a house in south-west London has caused a roof to partially collapse and firefighters are at the scene.

The blast damaged the end-of-terrace house in Elsley Road, Battersea, on Thursday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

One man left the building before firefighters arrived and was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

A 25-metre cordon is in place and affected properties were evacuated, the LFB added.

Battersea house explosion
Emergency services at the scene on Elsley Road in Battersea (Aaron Chown/PA)

Firefighters were called at 1.47pm and crews from Chelsea, Wandsworth, Brixton and Clapham fire stations went to the scene.

Photos from just outside the cordon show bricks, glass and other debris strewn on the pavement and road.

Battersea house explosion
Debris could be seen on the road and pavement (Aaron Chown/PA)

The cause is not known at this time, the LFB said.

