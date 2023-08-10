Suspected gas explosion damages house in south-west London

Firefighters have been called to an explosion at a house on Elsley Road in #Battersea.

A 25-metre cordon is in place and affected properties are being evacuated. Please avoid the area whilst we make the scene safe https://t.co/C23KoUGtzK pic.twitter.com/XO5sMt1JyL

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2023