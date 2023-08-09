Sinead O’Connor’s final resting place is peaceful spot in Dublin cemetery

Sinead OâConnor's grave

The final resting place of the singer Sinead O’Connor is a peaceful plot in south Dublin called The Garden.

Pale roses adorned her grave in Deansgrange cemetery, accompanied by blue hydrangeas that had surrounded her coffin as it was driven through the coastal town of Bray, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of locals and fans of the singer gathered outside her former house, Montebello, where she had lived for 15 years, after her family asked that people stand along the Strand Road for “a last goodbye”.

The singer’s former home, sold in 2021 and now lying empty, was turned into a make-shift shrine since her death in London two weeks ago, aged 56.

The wall outside the singer’s former home has been covered with flowers, photos and candles, as well as handwritten notes addressed to the singer to thank her for her voice, her music and her bravery.

At a private funeral service held on Tuesday – attended by the Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and U2 frontman Bono – Imam Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri delivered the eulogy that paid tribute to Sinead’s “otherworldly voice” and commended the send-off to her as a “symphony of unity” that “transcended boundaries”.

Fans of singer Sinead O’Connor line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ as the hearse bearing her body passes by (Liam McBurney/PA)

After the service, the hearse carrying her coffin travelled through throngs of mourners and past her former home – to the sound of Bob Marley being played from a Volkswagen camper van decorated with the Pride and Rastafarian flags.