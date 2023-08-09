Man arrested after ‘potentially hazardous chemicals’ found in flat in Glasgow

Fife Police Feature

A man has been arrested after some 80 people were evacuated from their homes when “potentially hazardous chemicals” were found in a flat in Glasgow.

Seven police officers and a Scottish Police Authority forensic service staff member were also taken unwell and were treated onsite.

Police and emergency services arrived at the flat on Altyre Street, Shettleston shortly after 5pm on Monday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a number of resources were sent to the scene including specialist Hazmat units.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team was also called to the incident on Monday night as police cordoned off several streets.

Residents whose homes were evacuated as a precaution were allowed to return home by Tuesday morning.

The affected streets – Alytre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue – were reopened, having been closed overnight.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the incident and has been charged in connection with domestic offences.

Police Scotland said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Gary Smillie said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and there will be a continued police presence in the area. We continue to work closely with our partners.