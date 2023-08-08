Man arrested after stabbing close to British Museum

Industrial strike

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum, the Metropolitan Police said.

The museum was evacuated and police said there was “no outstanding risk to the public”.

In a statement posted on social media, Scotland Yard said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street/Museum St approx 10am – a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.”

The junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street is close to the entrance of the famous museum in central London.