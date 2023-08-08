Man arrested after stabbing close to British Museum

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum, the Metropolitan Police said.
The museum was evacuated and police said there was “no outstanding risk to the public”.
In a statement posted on social media, Scotland Yard said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street/Museum St approx 10am – a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.”
The junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street is close to the entrance of the famous museum in central London.
Many people on social media reported that they had been evacuated from the museum.