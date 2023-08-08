Islamic community prayed for Sinead O’Connor at ‘moving and spiritual’ funeral

Sinead O’Connor funeral

Sinead O’Connor had a “moving and private” funeral featuring Islamic prayers ahead of a funeral procession along a waterfront in Ireland.

The Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who delivered Sinead O’Connor’s funeral prayer, said O’Connor “never moved away from God” unlike others who have “difficulties and trials” in their lives.

The Irish singer’s funeral cortege passes through her former home town of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service (Liam McBurney/PA)

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri told the PA news agency: “The funeral was obviously private (for) the family and it was a very moving ceremony and I think it really reflected the beautiful personality of Sinead.

“It was very spiritual and it reflected her Irish identity as well as her Muslim identity.

“So I was with the members of the Muslim community and we performed the Janazah prayer, which is the Islamic funeral prayer, over Sinead.”

Her funeral was attended by several political figures including President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and musicians such as U2 frontman Bono and Bob Geldof.

Following the service, the hearse bearing O’Connor’s coffin passed by her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow as hundreds of fans lined the streets.

Dr Umar Al-Qadri helped convert O’Connor – who changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat – to Islam.

He also told PA: “She was an amazing human being who was not just a great musician, artist, but one that would reach hearts of millions of people because of her voice but also because of the amazing content.

“Whatever she said, had a deep meaning. She had always had strong faith and conviction in God and that is what motivated her to study theology.

“She studied different faiths, religions and essentially, when she studied Islam it was for her like ‘This was the religion I was always looking for. This was exactly the faith I was always looking for. I was always a Muslim, but I never realised’.”

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, and Sinead O’Connor at the Islamic Centre of Ireland (Shafqat Ayub/PA)

The Islamic scholar also revealed O’Connor’s eulogy online saying he gave his “heartfelt gratitude” to her family and added that he was “humbled by the privilege” of delivering her service.

He wrote: “Just as Sinead O’Connor brought diverse souls together through her art, so have you orchestrated a symphony of unity during her final journey.

“Your noble gesture has transcended boundaries and connected strangers, echoing the very essence of Sinead’s legacy.

“In this shared moment of remembrance and prayer, we find ourselves united in a tapestry of love, compassion and reverence.