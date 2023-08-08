Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family of murdered 71-year-old say she will be ‘missed endlessly’

UK NewsPublished:

Christine Emmerson was a ‘much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister’.

Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

The family of a 71-year-old woman who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her, saying she will be “missed endlessly”.

Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Shaun Emmerson, 50 and of the same address, has been charged with her murder.

In a statement, released by Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday, Ms Emmerson’s family said: “In memory of a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

“She will always be missed endlessly because of her unrivalled love and devotion to her loving family.

“Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten. She will always be in our hearts.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Emmerson appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and was told that he will face trial on February 12 next year.

He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing to be held at the same court on October 20.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News