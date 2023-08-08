Family of murdered 71-year-old say she will be ‘missed endlessly’

Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

The family of a 71-year-old woman who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her, saying she will be “missed endlessly”.

Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Shaun Emmerson, 50 and of the same address, has been charged with her murder.

In a statement, released by Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday, Ms Emmerson’s family said: “In memory of a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

“She will always be missed endlessly because of her unrivalled love and devotion to her loving family.

“Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten. She will always be in our hearts.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Emmerson appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and was told that he will face trial on February 12 next year.