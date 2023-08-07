Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wimbledon protesters appear in court

UK NewsPublished:

Play was disrupted after climate activists ran on to Court 18 and threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces.

British player Katie Boulter helps clear Court 18 at Wimbledon after the protest
British player Katie Boulter helps clear Court 18 at Wimbledon after the protest

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who disrupted play at Wimbledon have appeared in court.

Deborah Wilde, 68, and Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, were arrested after running on to Court 18, where they threw confetti and jigsaw pieces during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro on July 5.

Wilde, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, a retired musician from Manchester, accepted that they had gone on to the court but pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday to charges of aggravated trespass.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Simon Milner-Edwards was arrested by police after running on to the court (Andy Sims/PA)

Retired Anglican priest Reverend Susan Parfitt appeared at the same court on Monday for her part in a Just Stop Oil march through central London and around Parliament in May this year.

The 82-year-old climate activist was previously pictured climbing on to the roof of a DLR train at Shadwell station in October 2019 but was later acquitted.

Speaking at court, Rev Parfitt, from Bristol, accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “throwing petrol on a burning planet” by approving more than 100 new fossil fuel licences in the North Sea.

She added: “I have to do everything I can to stop it.

“I have to do this. It is not I that is guilty, it is the Government.”

Rev Parfitt pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a condition of the Public Order Act as a procession participant on May 31 2023.

She will be tried by a district judge at City of London Magistrates’ Court in October, followed by Wilde and Milner-Edwards, who will face trial in November.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News