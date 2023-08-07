What the papers say – August 7

British newspapers

Stories on the Government’s plans for migrants, the renting crisis and a laboratory preparing for the next pandemic feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express say businesses who hire migrants illegally could face severe fines of up to £60,000.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Bosses who hire illegal migrants ‘face ruin’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/RXGSeyTf5Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 6, 2023

Migrants could be sent to Ascension Island if the Rwanda deportation plan is stopped, according to the Daily Mail.

The Metro leads with Labour saying they would temporarily house migrants on barges if they win the next election.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? LABOUR: WE'LL USE MIGRANT BARGES TOO ? Paedo rock star held hostage and stabbed in jail. ? Triathletes struck down by E-Coli from sea swim. pic.twitter.com/uM070J9Giw — Metro (@MetroUK) August 6, 2023

The Independent says renters are paying nearly four times more than homeowners on housing, with millions of people spending at least half of their income on rent.

The i features a story on a laboratory in Porton Down that has started developing vaccines to prepare for another viral outbreak.

Monday's front page: Secret Lab's vaccine plan to prevent bird flu pandemic#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @janemerrick23: https://t.co/1qscieKVKK(opens in a new tab) pic.twitter.com/CtHmRPy5Qo — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 6, 2023

Meanwhile, analysis from the Financial Times shows European companies have lost £100 billion in their operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine last year.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 7 https://t.co/rBNHvH2GZ5 pic.twitter.com/5VvtEIR78G — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 6, 2023

The Daily Mirror shares its poll results on dangerous dogs, with 74% of readers demanding tougher action to stop deadly attacks.

The Guardian reports that the most lucrative media and consultancy work goes to the Tories, mainly driven by Boris Johnson’s earnings.

Guardian front page, Monday 7 August 2023: MPs defy anger over second jobs with outside earnings of £10m pic.twitter.com/rmCmxdW0yH — The Guardian (@guardian) August 6, 2023