Man charged with causing death of 12-year-old boy in M62 collision

A 12-year-old boy who died following a collision on the M62 has been named as Callum Rycroft.

Officers have tonight charged Matthew Rycroft, 36, with causing/allowing the death of a child and failing to provide a specimen.

Full update at: https://t.co/NP8eAPOUa0 pic.twitter.com/xOAsPke4gZ

— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) August 7, 2023