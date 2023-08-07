Activists target Land Rover dealership in ‘retaliation’ over school deaths

Tributes outside The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon after the fatal crash

A group opposed to sports utility vehicles (SUVs) said its supporters have “destroyed” car tyres at a dealership in an “act of retaliation” after two young girls were killed in a crash at a school.

Tyre Extinguishers claimed campaigners damaged tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter in Devon on Sunday night.

It posted a video online appearing to show someone damaging parked cars with a drill.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force is “aware of criminal damage having occurred” and “inquiries continue”.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and into The Study Prep School in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6.

Several other people were injured.

Tyre Extinguishers said in a statement: “Tyre Extinguishers destroyed all the tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter, Matford Way.

“SUVs are eight times more likely to kill children in crashes than smaller cars.

“This act of retaliation is intended as a peaceful and non-violent demonstration to draw attention to the presence of grossly-inappropriate private vehicles in our towns and cities.”

The group described the Wimbledon crash as a “heart-wrenching killing”.

It went on: “Tyre Extinguishers firmly believes that their action is a necessary escalation to try and stop these vehicles from wrecking further lives and continuing to push the worsening climate crisis off the cliff edge.

“The group hopes that this action will serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to unite in their efforts to prevent future tragedies and make our roads safer for everyone.”

A spokesman for Vertu Motors, which owns Jaguar Exeter, said: “Trespass and damage to private property are not acceptable. The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

The driver of the car involved in the school crash – a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was bailed pending further inquiries.

Tyre Extinguishers is aiming to “make it impossible” to own SUVs in urban areas.

It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel-efficient than cars.

Tyre Extinguishers believes electric and hybrid SUVs are also “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.