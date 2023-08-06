One in six cut back on summer holidays over cost-of-living spike, poll says

One in six Britons are going without a summer holiday because they are cutting back during the cost-of-living crisis, a survey suggests.

Nearly two fifths were eating out less and people were travelling less to visit friends and family and even shunning barbecues, the poll indicated.

In the research carried out by Savanta last week, 2,289 adults were asked what they were doing without or expecting to lack this summer because of struggles with high inflation.

Some 17% responded that they were going without a summer holiday in the research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

The findings were published as Rishi Sunak and his wife and children were in California for what Downing Street said was their first proper family holiday for four years.

They were planning on visiting Disneyland and the Prime Minister was spotted at a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle in Santa Monica.

In the survey, 37% responded that they were eating out less and 9% said they were going to fewer outdoor events.

Sone 9% said they were travelling less to see family and friends and 4% were cutting back on barbecues.

The Lib Dems used the research to repeat their call for the Government to reverse a £3 billion tax cut for big banks in the form of the cut to the bank surcharge.

They want the money to be used instead to provide more cost-of-living support for families at risk of losing their homes because of soaring mortgage payments.

The party’s Treasury spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, said: “It is shameful that the Government is ploughing on with massive tax cuts for the big banks, who are refusing to pass on saving rates whilst hiking mortgage bills.

“They do not deserve the reward of tax cuts whilst at the same time taxes are hiked on hardworking Brits.