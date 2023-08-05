Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reports

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.

Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins.
Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins.

Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins has reportedly been stabbed at HMP Wakefield.

The former Lostprophets frontman is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed at the prison in West Yorkshire.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

Shipman Dead Wakefield Prison
Watkins was being held at Wakefield prison (Gareth Copley/PA)

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News