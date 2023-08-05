Four arrests after teenager dies in Bournemouth town centre

Police tape

Four teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park.

The victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene.

His family and the coroner have been notified.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four arrests have been made (David Cheskin/PA)

Superintendent Gavin House of Dorset Police said: “Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“Bournemouth Square and a large area of the Lower Gardens have been cordoned off to enable officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Contact the force online or on 101 quoting incident number 5:58.