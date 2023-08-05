Eight people evacuated from Dublin homes after flooding caused by heavy rain

Firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations are on scene at flooding in #Clontarf

8️⃣ Eight residents have been evacuated by water rescue trained firefighters

We're also working with @DubCityCouncil and @ESBNetworks at a flooded basement in an apartment block pic.twitter.com/dkGIKRam1x

— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 5, 2023