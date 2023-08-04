Notification Settings

Charles and Camilla to mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately

UK NewsPublished:

Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8 last year aged 96.

The King and Queen are expected to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately, it is understood.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their traditional summer break, will not hold a private family gathering at their Balmoral estate to commemorate the passing of the late monarch and no public event is planned.

Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles and members of the royal family following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Her death was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, and the date will remain a poignant period for the head of state.

It is understood the King and Queen are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

The late Queen used to mark the passing of her father King George VI, who died on February 6 1952, privately at Sandringham.

Charles has carried out a number of firsts during his time as head of state, from carrying out his first overseas state visit to Germany to delivering his inaugural Christmas broadcast.

