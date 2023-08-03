Three charged after county lines drug raids

Police officers

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a county lines drug operation.

Police carried out a series of six search warrants at properties in Aberdeen and Merseyside as part of the operation on Wednesday.

Officers uncovered heroin with an estimated street value of around £25,000 as well as a significant quantity of cutting agent.

The men, aged 21, 23 and 25, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris, of North East Division CID, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for their assistance in this investigation.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the north east of Scotland.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities.