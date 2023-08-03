Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column paused while allegations investigated

Dan Wootton

Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column has been paused while the publication investigates allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.

The GB News presenter has written a regular column for the online outlet since 2021, with his last article published on June 29.

Last month, the TV presenter and columnist used his self-titled GB News programme to admit he had made “errors of judgment” in the past but branded the “criminal allegations” as “simply untrue”.

Following the claims, the publishers of MailOnline and his previous employers at The Sun newspaper said they were looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, which publishes MailOnline, told the PA news agency: “We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for MailOnline since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied.

“The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historic and there is an independent investigation under way at the media group which employed him during the relevant period.

“In the meantime, his freelance column with MailOnline has been paused.”

Last month, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage wrote to The Sun requesting details of the newspaper’s investigation into Wootton.

The Sun’s editor Victoria Newton issued a letter in response which said: “We take these allegations seriously but we are in no position to comment further and indeed we make no commitment to make any further comment depending on the outcome of our investigation.”

The Sun editor Victoria Newton (The Sun on Sunday/PA)

During his time at The Sun, Wootton was best known for breaking stories including Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties.

In January 2021, he announced he would be leaving his job as executive editor at the tabloid, where he had previously edited The Sun’s Bizarre column.

Wootton also hosts his own show on GB News, titled Dan Wootton Tonight, which explores daily news stories and hosts interviews.