Woman killed in Falkirk car crash named as murder inquiry continues

Amy Rose Wilson

A woman who died in a crash in Falkirk has been named as police treat her death as murder.

Amy Rose Wilson, 27, from the Bo’ness area, died in a two-car crash on New Carron Road.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.10pm on Saturday, where Ms Wilson was pronounced dead.

A male passenger who was in the silver Vauxhall Vectra Ms Wilson was driving was treated for injuries at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, Ms Wilson’s family said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Amy Rose.

“We are asking for privacy at what is a very hard time for her family and everyone who knew her.”

Police said the collision happened after a black Mercedes C-Class pursued the Vauxhall Vectra onto New Carron Road.

There had been an earlier “altercation” involving the occupants of Ms Wilson’s car and the Mercedes in Foundry Street.

Officers are looking for information to trace the Mercedes which was carrying a number of passengers. The Mercedes fled the scene after the crash and was last seen heading north on New Carron Road.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Hazel Reid said last week: “It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene.

“We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.”

Police have asked that anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour said: “Amy Rose’s death is being treated as murder and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries then please get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think that information is.”