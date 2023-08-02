Dua Lipa faces multimillion-dollar copyright claim over hit track Levitating

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa faces a multimillion-dollar copyright claim over the allegedly unauthorised use of a recording on remixes of her 2020 hit track Levitating.

The lawsuit has been brought by music producer Bosco Kante, who claims the British star used his mobile talk box technology without permission.

A talk box is a device that allows musicians to modify the sound of a musical instrument by shaping the frequency content of the sound.

In documents obtained by the PA news agency, Mr Kante claims that he was approached about “creating and performing a talk box performance” to be licensed in connection with Levitating.

Dua Lipa (David Parry/PA)

The filing says that Ms Lipa had permission to use the talk box on the original recording but not on any remixes.

However, Mr Kante claims that his ElectroSpit talk box was used on further releases of Levitating, including The Blessed Madonna remix, which featured Madonna and Missy Elliott, and another popular remix featuring DaBaby.

The DaBaby remix is reportedly the most popular version of the song, and has amassed more than 1.6 billion plays on Spotify.

Mr Kante’s lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles on Monday, claims he is entitled to more than 20 million dollars (£15.7 million).

“Plaintiff made numerous attempts to resolve this matter short of litigation, but such efforts were unsuccessful, due to defendants’ unwillingness to co-operate or accept responsibility for this blatant infringement of plaintiff’s copyrights,” the documents said.