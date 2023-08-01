BP posts £2bn quarterly profit but falls below expectations

BP stock

Oil giant BP has revealed that profits tumbled by more than two-thirds over the latest quarter, falling below expectations.

The FTSE 100 giant posted underlying replacement cost profit, the firm’s preferred measure, of 2.59 billion dollars (£2 billion) for the second quarter of 2023.

It compared with an 8.45 billion dollar (£6.6 billion) profit over the same period last year, when it was boosted by a surge in oil and gas prices.

Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, said the company was ‘performing while transforming’ (Niall Carson/PA)

It comes a week after rival oil major Shell also delivered weaker-than-expected profits for its latest quarter.

Bernard Looney, BP chief executive, said: “Another quarter of performing while transforming.

“Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery – during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business.

“We’re delivering our strategy at pace – we’ve started up two major oil and gas projects to help keep energy flowing today and we’re accelerating our transformation through our five transition growth engines.