Victorian mosaic of 30,000 Minton tiles to go on display in Liverpool

UK NewsPublished:

The Victorian mosaic at St George’s Hall will be on display from Tuesday until August 18.

Louise Brewis cleans the Minton floor at St George’s Hall, Liverpool, before it goes on display to the public

A rarely seen mosaic of more than 30,000 hand-crafted Minton tiles is set to go on display in Liverpool.

Thousands of tickets have already been snapped up by members of the public to see the Victorian mosaic at St George’s Hall, which will be on display from Tuesday until August 18.

The rarely seen handcrafted Victorian mosaic of more than 30,000 Minton tiles was laid in 1852 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Minton tiles have been hidden under a wooden floor for their preservation since 1860, and it is the first time they have been unveiled since 2019, and only the 10th time in the past 16 years.

The tiles are purposely revealed to the public infrequently to ensure they are preserved.

For more information about the different events taking place to mark the unveiling and to buy tickets, visit the St George’s Hall website.

