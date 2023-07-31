Just Stop Oil protesters deny trespassing on Lord’s during Ashes Test

Just Stop Oil protesters Jacob Bourne, centre, and Judit Murray, right

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have denied invading Lord’s cricket ground to throw orange powder during the second Ashes Test.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 27, are accused of running onto the pitch to disrupt the match between England and Australia on June 28.

They all pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to aggravated trespass having been accused of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by Just Stop Oil protesters during day one of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s (PA)

According to the charges, having allegedly trespassed on the venue, they entered a “redistricted pitch area” and interrupted the match “by throwing orange powder on the pitch” with the intention of “obstructing or disrupting that activity”.

The protesters dispute trespassing on the basis they wish to hear proof the property is private, the court heard.

They also believe it is possible for a person to enter a field of play without a match being disrupted, Hussain Hassan, defending, said.

Mr Hassan also challenged prosecutors to prove the match was lawful.

Murray, of Plough Road, West Ewell, Surrey, Knorr, of Green Street, Oxford, and Bourne, of Moorland Road, Hyde Park, Leeds, were granted bail and will face trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

Their bail condition is not to enter the grounds of a sporting event.

Also in court was JSO climate activist Rachel Mann, 64, who was banned from London for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to the Bank of England in a separate incident on Halloween last year.

Mann, who caused £6,890 worth of damage by spraying the words “Just Stop Oil” in orange paint on the building’s wall, was also made to pay £1,000 in compensation and a £114 legal fee.

She told the court: “I didn’t do what I did lightly, I did it because I was desperate, and I’m still desperate now.”

Austen Espeut, 75, of Chippenham in Wiltshire, denied causing £5,543.80 of criminal damage in relation to the same incident.

He will stand trial at Inner London Crown Court on August 29.