Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jenrick accused of leaving ministerial box unattended on train

UK NewsPublished:

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is facing claims that he left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

Cabinet Meeting
Cabinet Meeting

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is facing claims that he left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

The Sun newspaper reported that witnesses had seen the Home Office minister leave his red box unattended for at least four minutes.

According to the report, Mr Jenrick was on a train back to his Newark constituency on Friday morning.

The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first class carriage on the train.

The minister could now face questions about whether a security breach was committed.

A spokesman for the Conservative minister told The Sun: “Mr Jenrick was working on the train throughout the journey, with his ministerial box close by at all times.

“He sat in the seat directly to the left of this misleading photo and he left the train with his locked ministerial box.”

The Home Office has also been contacted for comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News