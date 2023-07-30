First Minister welcomes cyclists to Scotland for world championships

BMX rider jumping in front of Glasgow high rise flats

First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed cyclists due in Scotland this week for the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Events, 11 in total, are due to take place across the country, including road cycling, para-cycling, mountain biking and BMX riding, beginning on Thursday and due to end on August 13, with the majority of events taking place in Glasgow, alongside Fort William, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway and Tayside.

With thousands of the world’s top cyclists due to descend on the country, the First Minister said: “I want to extend a warm welcome to every cyclist taking part in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the world’s biggest ever cycling event.

“I wish everyone good luck.

The First Minister said the event being held in Scotland is a ‘further vote of confidence’ in the country (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

“Hosting the UCI World Championships is further vote of confidence in Scotland as a destination of choice for staging major global events.

“The Scottish Government is proud to fund this innovative and inclusive event.

“Our funding will help promote the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling and help drive wider economic and social benefits across the country.

“Whether it’s indoor competitions at the velodrome or mountain biking and road events set in some of the most scenic parts of Scotland, there is something for everyone.

“Many of these events are free and I would encourage as many people across the country to try and catch a piece of the action.”