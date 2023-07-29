Notification Settings

Sunak orders review of low-traffic neighbourhoods

The adoption of LTNs has attracted the ire of some Tory MPs, who have criticised the measures as attacks on motorists.

Low traffic neighbourhood

Rishi Sunak has ordered a review of the rollout of low-traffic neighbourhoods as the Prime Minister said he was on the side of motorists.

The Prime Minister used an interview in the Sunday Telegraph to announce that he has ordered the Department for Transport to review low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) policies.

Under such plans, local councils attempt limit traffic in town and city centres – with drivers often prevented from using quiet residential roads as through-routes.

The measures are also designed to encourage uptake of other modes of transport.

Sunak visiting a housing development site in Hayes
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Pete Cziborra/PA)

But the adoption of the polices has attracted the ire of some Tory MPs, who have criticised the measures as attacks on motorists.

Mr Sunak told the Telegraph: “The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on their cars. When I’m lucky enough to get home to North Yorkshire it’s more representative of how most of the country is living, where cars are important.

“I just want to make sure people know that I’m on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

