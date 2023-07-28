Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Riders left hanging vertically on tracks of 72ft rollercoaster in Essex

UK NewsPublished:

The group were stuck at a 90-degree angle facing the sky after Rage at Adventure Island, in Southend, broke down.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

A group of people were left hanging vertically on the tracks of a 72-foot high rollercoaster in Essex after it broke down.

Videos on social media showed riders of Rage at theme park Adventure Island, in Southend, stuck at a near 90-degree angle facing the sky on Friday afternoon.

Passengers of the carriage were evacuated and safely returned to the ground within 40 minutes, the park said.

Rage is advertised as Adventure Island’s “biggest and best” rollercoaster – with “loops, twists, and flat-out speeds”.

Only people over 120cm can ride it.

Marc Miller, managing director of the Stockvale Group – which runs Adventure Island, said: “Just after 2pm today, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift.

“Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executives and Essex Fire and Rescue.

“All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families within 40 minutes.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News