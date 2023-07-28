British Airways parent company reports record first-half operating profit

British Airways plane

The parent company of British Airways made a record operating profit between January and June, it has announced.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) said its operating profit in the first half of 2023 reached 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion), up from a loss of 446 million euros (£383 million) in the same period last year.

Revenue reached 13.6 billion euros (£11.7 billion), an increase of nearly 45% year-on-year.

IAG said the capacity of its flights has been restored to 94% of pre-pandemic levels.