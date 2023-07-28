Boy, 14, arrested after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run motorbike crash

Police stock

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Turnstone Road in Blakenhall, Walsall, shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

Police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and are trying to determine the exact make and model.

The 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

“We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

“I now need that community to come together and work with me.

“This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.