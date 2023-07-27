Car production up 11.7% in first half of year

With 8 in 10 UK built cars heading to overseas markets, free and fair global trade – especially of the latest, zero emission electric vehicles – is essential

The EU remains the UK's largest export market accounting for 59.5% of all British car shipments

