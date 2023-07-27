Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car production up 11.7% in first half of year

UK NewsPublished:

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 450,168 new cars were manufactured in the UK between January and June.

The production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland
The production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland

Car production rose 11.7% in the first half of the year as supply shortages eased, new figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 450,168 new cars were manufactured in the UK between January and June, compared with 403,131 during the same period last year.

The increase was driven by exports, which were up 13.6% to 359,940.

Four out of five cars built in the UK are sold overseas.

The SMMT said manufacturers are increasingly able to manage the global shortages of parts such as semiconductors that have constrained production since the coronavirus pandemic.

Increasing numbers of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles are being built, with combined volumes up 71.6% in the first half of 2023, representing more than a third of all UK car production.

The automotive industry received a boost last week when it emerged that Tata Sons – the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover – plans to build a £4 billion battery factory in the UK.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “UK car manufacturing is growing again, with production – especially of electrified models – increasing and major investment announcements making headlines.

“This is testament to the resilience of the sector and its undoubted strengths: a skilled and productive workforce, world-class R&D (research and development), and efficient, productive plants.

“But we must build on this momentum, sustain growth and attract further investments with a strategy that focuses on competitiveness and which strengthens the UK’s unique automotive offering.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News