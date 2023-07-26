What the papers say – July 26

British newspapers

Coverage of the wildfires in Europe features among a range of stories leading the nation’s papers.

Metro led with the wildfires in Rhodes, highlighting the ring of fire that runs from Algeria to France.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? RING OF FIRE ? Heatwave blazes encircle Med from Algeria to France #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ib08HlwItz — Metro (@MetroUK) July 25, 2023

The Daily Mirror features an image of the wildfires in Rhodes and reports on crisis talks that have caused a delay to closing train ticket offices.

Under a picture of the wildfires sweeping Europe, the i leads with Rishi Sunak axing a major recycling plan.

Wednesday's front page: Sunak axes major recycle plan in green Tory backlash#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SB4Pa7GRwR — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express focus on former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose, who resigned from her role overnight.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rose: I leaked Farage story to BBC – but I won't resign'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Ez8jHkN892 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 25, 2023

THE TIMES: No10 wants NatWest boss to quit over Farage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gqqVPWKotV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 25, 2023

Front Page – How can bank chief in Farage row keep job?#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/lH7nIYCeAD pic.twitter.com/qFl5CKXEgR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 25, 2023

The UN has called for a phone ban in all schools in order to “protect the wellbeing of children”, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 26 July 2023: UN calls for phone ban in schools to protect wellbeing of children pic.twitter.com/T59wVfGZPj — The Guardian (@guardian) July 25, 2023

The Daily Mail takes aim at the Bar Council after they criticised Rishi Sunak for praising the paper’s expose on corrupt immigration solicitors.

The Financial Times concentrates on the PM’s plan to overhaul energy efficiency targets for landlords.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 26 July https://t.co/8rgL3wHp47 pic.twitter.com/eGuoi343K7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 25, 2023