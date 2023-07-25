Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Virgin Media O2 to cut up to 2,000 jobs

UK NewsPublished:

The mobile and broadband company said the move will affect around 12% of its workforce.

The Virgin Media logo with the O2 logo on a smartphone in the foreground
The Virgin Media logo with the O2 logo on a smartphone in the foreground

Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 is to axe up to 2,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The mobile operator said the move, which includes around 800 previously reported job cuts, will affect around 12% of its workforce.

It follows rivals BT and Vodafone in reducing the size of its workforce, after each company revealed plans to axe thousands of roles earlier this year.

The cuts come around two years after the business was created by the £31 billion merger between mobile operator O2 and broadband and TV specialist Virgin Media.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.

“While we know any period of change can be difficult, we are committed to supporting all of our people and are working closely with the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and Prospect along with our internal employee representatives as we have open and honest conversations on the future direction of our business.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News