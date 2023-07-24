What the papers say – July 24

British newspapers

The wildfires in Rhodes and the attempts to help holidaymakers escape the island dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express simply calls the situation on the Greek island “Hell on Earth” while the Metro sums up the story with the simple headline “Rhodes on Fire”.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee the “nightmare” according to The Guardian, one of several titles to feature a picture of England cricket captain Ben Stokes as a different form of weather-related issue ended hopes of recapturing the Ashes at Old Trafford.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the efforts of travel companies which it says are “scrambling to repatriate thousands of tourists”.

“Wildfire hell” features on the front of The Sun which says British families left their hotels with seconds to spare, while the Daily Mirror calls it “Our Terror”.

The i combines the wildfires with pressure on the Government to back climate pledges, saying they have been “warned over fiddling with green policies… while Rhodes burns”.

A “retreat” on those green policies is the focus of The Times, which says the Government is considering a backward step on what it calls “costly and unpopular”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is the focus of the Daily Mail as he gives an interview on how cancer has hit him and his family and calls on Britain to lead the global effort to beat the disease.

The Financial Times crosses the Atlantic as it says US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is losing support from billionaire donors.

