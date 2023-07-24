Rishi Sunak says he does not want to ‘hassle’ families with net zero targets

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said he does not want policies tackling the climate crisis to heap “hassle” or extra costs on to families as he seems set to water down efforts to win over voters.

The Prime Minister said he wants to act in a “proportionate and pragmatic” way that does not “unnecessarily” affect lives as he comes under pressure from the right of the Tory party.

He insisted on Monday that reaching net zero is “of course” important to him, following accusations he is “uninterested” in the environment.

But he did not specifically recommit to the ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 amid tensions over policies to tackle the emergency.

The Conservatives narrowly held on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip in last week’s by-election after Labour’s failure to win was attributed to the expansion of the Ulez emissions scheme.

Asked whether he is continuing with the target for banning new fossil fuel car sales, Mr Sunak insisted “we’re going to keep making progress towards our net zero ambitions”.

But he was not clear whether the 2030 deadline will stay in place after a report in The Times that an “Aston Martin exemption” could be added for smaller car manufacturers.

Other suggestions included a ban on low-traffic neighbourhoods and giving landlords longer to meet energy efficiency targets as the Tories battle to win back voters.

Mr Sunak was pressed during a visit to Worcestershire whether he will stand up to the MPs on the right of his party who are urging him to rethink the pace of net zero policies.

“Actually I’m standing up for the British people because I’m also cognisant that we’re living through a time at the moment where inflation is high,” he said.

“That’s having an impact on household and families’ bills. I don’t want to add to that, I want to make it easier.