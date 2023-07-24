Man charged with murdering woman whose body was found in church grounds

Colette Law

A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a tent in the grounds of a church.

Lincolnshire Police said Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday, accused of killing Colette Law.

The victim, originally from Greenock in Scotland, was found dead on Monday July 17 in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding.