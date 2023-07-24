Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appears in court charged with terror offences

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 56-year-old is charged with three terror offences and 28-year old Khaled Hussein is charged with one terror offence.

Anjem Choudary
Anjem Choudary

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has appeared in court charged with three terror offences relating to banned organisation Al-Muhajiroun.

The 56-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday along with 28-year-old Khaled Hussein, who lives in Canada.

Choudary, from east London, was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Anjem Choudary
(PA)

Hussein is charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow after arriving on a flight the same day.

The court remanded them in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News