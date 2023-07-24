Greek wildfire holiday refunds ‘the proper approach’, says Micheal Martin

Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation on Rhodes

Ireland’s deputy premier has said that a refund would be the “proper approach” for those who want to cancel their holidays to Greek regions affected by wildfires.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said Irish embassies and his department had received a number of queries from citizens, and advised them to listen to the Greek authorities’ advice.

He said the department is “increasing capacity” to reach Irish citizens impacted by wildfires in Greece.

Nearly 20,000 people, many of them tourists, are being evacuated from the island of Rhodes as large fires swept down from the mountains towards the south-western coastal resort towns.

Warnings of similar wildfire threats in Corfu and Evia have also been issued.

Climate experts have warned that the extreme temperatures in the Mediterranean are more likely in the coming years due to greenhouse gases emitted by human activity heating the Earth’s atmosphere.

Asked about the issue at the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare on Monday, Mr Martin advised Irish citizens to take advice from the Greek authorities.

“We would say to people in the area, as we have been doing in the Department of Foreign Affairs, to contact your tour operator,” he said.

“Take all advice from the authorities. Evacuate when you’re asked to evacuate and don’t hesitate.

“We have received queries from a number of Irish nationals on the island and we’re increasing our capacity to the region in terms of helping Irish citizens who are in challenging circumstances or in difficulties and liaising with the authorities to facilitate Irish citizens.”

He said this includes logistics and emergency passports when originals have been left in hotels during evacuations.

(PA Graphics)

Asked whether people should be compensated for choosing not to travel to regions due to wildfires, Mr Martin said a “refund would be the proper approach there”.

“I think safety first and we need to work with all stakeholders to make sure we prioritise taking decisions on the basis of safety and protection of human life.”

The Irish Travel Agents Association’s Paul Hackett said that refunds will be offered if people have booked a package holiday.

“Tui, for example, have a flight out to Rhodes on Wednesday, and if people do not want to travel, it’s full refunds, no questions. If people want to change, they can amend their flight.

“When you’re booked with a travel agent or tour operator, you have a lot of protection as a consumer under the package travel directive. That same protection does not apply to consumers who ‘DIY’ and do it themselves.”

He said that it was important that flights continue to operate in and out of the Greek regions so that passengers who wish to come home can be flown out.

“I think if we look at how the Greeks have handled this, they have evacuated 19,000 people safely from hotels – albeit into gymnasiums and into school halls where they don’t want to be spending their holidays – but we have had no reports of any casualties or any deaths at this stage.