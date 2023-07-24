Edinburgh University scientists awarded £46.3m for research into ‘dark genome’

A model of DNA

Scientists at a Scottish university have been awarded more than £40 million for work which will include research into the so-called dark genome.

A total of £46.3 million has been awarded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) to the MRC Human Genetics Unit at Edinburgh University.

With the work to include research into the 98% of DNA which is underexplored, scientists said their work could ultimately help people living with genetic conditions and cancer.

The five-year funding will support research into this dark genome – which was previously referred to as “junk” DNA.

But its is hoped this work could help provide new insights into complex genetic diseases.

Scientists will use collaborative research and new techniques to explore these understudied areas of DNA in a bid to develop further the understanding of human genetic disease.

Since the human genome was first sequenced in 2003, research has mainly focused on parts of DNA that contain instructions for making proteins – the fundamental building blocks of all organisms.

However, these account for only 2% of the three billion letters that make up the human genome.

The MRC funding, which represents a significant investment in UK genomics research, will enable scientists to focus on the remaining parts of DNA.

Professor Wendy Bickmore, director of the MRC Human Genetics Unit at the University of Edinburgh, said: “It’s exciting that we now have so much human genome sequence data, but we need to turn that data into knowledge about how our genome works in health and disease.