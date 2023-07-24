Notification Settings

Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences

UK NewsPublished:

Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, was also charged with a terror offence.

Anjem Choudary

Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said.

The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

The pair were arrested at Heathrow on July 17 after Hussein arrived on a flight.

They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

