Ukraine’s ambassador to UK exits role after Zelensky ‘sarcasm’ row

Vadym Prystaiko is no longer Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK after he publicly criticised president Volodymyr Zelensky over his “sarcasm” during a row about his demands for weapons.

A diplomatic source confirmed to the PA news agency that Mr Prystaiko was out of the job on Friday but could not confirm reports he had been sacked by the Ukrainian leader.

It comes following a diplomatic spat earlier this month between the UK and Ukraine, after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK and US were “not Amazon” when it came to Kyiv’s requests for weapons and military equipment.

The remarks prompted anger in Kyiv and put pressure on Downing Street amid an otherwise successful Nato summit.

“I don’t believe this sarcasm is healthy,” Mr Prystaiko suggested publicly earlier this month following Mr Zelensky’s remarks.

He had been in post in London since July 2020.

Appearing on Sky News, he said: “President Zelensky’s term, when he said each and every morning he’ll wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him, I don’t believe this sarcasm is healthy.

“We don’t have to show the Russians that we have something between us. They have to know we are working together.”

Prystaiko, right, in the royal box at Wimbledon last Thursday (PA)

Mr Prystaiko became a prominent figure in London amid the UK’s response to the war, often appearing on TV and radio to outline the latest view in Kyiv while also attending various official events in Downing Street and elsewhere linked to Ukraine’s war effort.

Only last Thursday was he spotted in the royal box at the Wimbledon tennis championships.