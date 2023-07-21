Sunak vows to ‘double down’ on existing policies after two by-election defeats

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “double down” on his existing policies to win over voters after suffering two by-election defeats in what were safe Conservative seats.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats overturned majorities of about 20,000 in Selby and Ainsty and in Somerton and Frome, in what polling experts said spelled “deep electoral trouble” for the Tories.