Sunak vows to ‘double down’ on existing policies after two by-election defeats

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister said narrowly holding on to Boris Johnson’s old seat shows the next general election is not a ‘done deal’.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election
Rishi Sunak has pledged to “double down” on his existing policies to win over voters after suffering two by-election defeats in what were safe Conservative seats.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats overturned majorities of about 20,000 in Selby and Ainsty and in Somerton and Frome, in what polling experts said spelled “deep electoral trouble” for the Tories.

But the Prime Minister used a slender victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to argue that the next general election is not a “done deal”.

