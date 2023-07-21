Starmer calls for reflection on by-election impact of Ulez expansion

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour must reflect on why the expansion of the charge on high-pollution vehicles became such an issue in the party’s failure to take Boris Johnson’s former seat in Thursday’s by-election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In the immediate aftermath of the poll, senior party figures cited the widening of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme to the capital’s suburbs as responsible for Labour narrowly missing out on winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Labour leader did not criticise Mr Khan as he celebrated the party’s success in Selby but said there needed to be some reflection in the aftermath of the vote, namechecking the party’s mayor in the capital.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, right, was among those blaming Ulez for the failure to take the west London constituency (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Khan said he was “disappointed” Labour did not win, but welcomed the swing towards the party and said his Ulez decision was a “tough one, but the right one”.

Sir Keir told broadcasters the Uxbridge constituency was always going to be “tough”.

“We didn’t take it in 1997 when we had a landslide Labour victory. And Ulez was the reason we didn’t win there yesterday,” he said.

“We know that. We heard that on the doors. And we’ve all got to reflect on that, including the mayor.”

(PA Graphics)

Asked what “reflect” meant and whether the scheme should now be scrapped, he said: “We’ve got to look at the result. The mayor needs to reflect. And it’s too early to say what should happen next.”

The former prime minister held the west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but the Tories retained it by just 495 votes over Labour in Thursday’s vote triggered by Mr Johnson’s resignation.