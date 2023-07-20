Teenager denies murder of Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey death

One of two teenagers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has pleaded not guilty.

Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were charged with her murder.

At a case management hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Thursday one of the defendants entered a not guilty plea.

The other defendant did not enter a plea.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the plea.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

Mrs Justice Yip told the court: “It’s a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that’s very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.

“We’re going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody.”

A trial has been set for November 27 and is expected to last three weeks.