Asylum reforms become law as Channel crossings top 14,000 for year so far

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

The Government’s sweeping asylum reforms have become law as the number of migrants crossing the Channel topped 14,000 for the year so far.

The Illegal Migration Bill has become an Act of Parliament after being given Royal Assent, deputy speaker Sir Roger Gale announced in the Commons on Thursday afternoon.

It comes as Channel crossings for the year to date reached a provisional total of 14,071, after 297 people were recorded making the journey on Wednesday.

Home Office data showed six migrant boats were detected, suggesting an average of around 50 people per boat.

The total number of migrant crossings for 2023 so far is still lower than the more than 15,000 arrivals recorded this time last year.