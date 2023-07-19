What the papers say – July 19

British newspapers

The Illegal Migrant Bill’s passafe through Parliament, the European heatwave and Nigel Farage’s snubbing by a leading bank are among the many stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph says Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s accounts because his views did not align with the banks “purpose and values”.

TELEGRAPH: Bank axed Farage as ‘he doesn’t align with our values’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FdjPQ01FXB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 18, 2023

The Daily Mirror looks at the hot weather in Europe which it describes as the “heatwave from hell”.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak’s warning to migrants, saying they face the “toughest laws” after the small boats bill got through Parliament.

Wednesday's front page – PM: Toughest Ever Laws Send Clear Message To Migrants #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/fZXIbNODC2 pic.twitter.com/dZZPZrg7zH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 18, 2023

The Times says Mr Sunak will delay issuing trans guidance for schools after lawyers warned that plans to “strengthen it would be unlawful”.

TIMES: Legal fears over gender guidance for schools #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hVfMeZKwPA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 18, 2023

The Guardian reveals the number of convictions for Covid breaches has reached more than 28,000.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 19 July 2023: Revealed: soaring toll of 28,000 convictions for Covid breaches pic.twitter.com/foUnbKQrBz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 18, 2023

The Independent continue their investigation into racial slurs used in public documents.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: How can they not know this N-word is deeply racist? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s03fnElczu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 18, 2023

Tata Motors is set to release a plan for their first battery factory in Somerset, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 19 https://t.co/oMkrQyPEiN pic.twitter.com/89CVDizgDj — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 18, 2023

The Metro leads with a story on a mother who was freed from jail after using illegally procured tablets to have an abortion.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? MERCY FOR ABORTION MOTHER ? Appeal judges free jailed Carla? Campaigners battle over law #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QbHyehSGIl — Metro (@MetroUK) July 18, 2023