Viking artefact found by metal detectorist sells at auction for £15,000

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The artefact was used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets.

The die
The die

A Viking artefact used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets has sold at auction for £15,000.

Metal detectorist Jason Jones, 44, of Norwich, made the find while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk in January, having previously found two medieval silver coins there.

Viking artefact auction
Jason Jones with wife Lisa, right, and daughter Ela (Jason Jones/PA)

The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine.

The bronze artefact, called a die, was bought by a UK collector during an auction at Noonans Mayfair in London on Tuesday.

Mr Jones is going to share the money with the landowner and use his share to support his family.

