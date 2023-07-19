Tory MP Bob Stewart pleads not guilty to racially abusing man

Bob Stewart arriving at court

Conservative MP Bob Stewart has pleaded not guilty to racially abusing a man after he allegedly told him to “go back to Bahrain”.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a complaint was made by activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who has said he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state.

The MP for Beckenham in south-east London is alleged to have told Mr Alwadaei during an angry confrontation on December 14 last year to “get stuffed” and that he is “taking money off my country”.

The Met charged the 74-year-old politician with a racially aggravated public order offence over the incident outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charge.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei claims he was racially abused by Beckenham MP Bob Stewart (James Manning/PA)

The MP also denied an alternative count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The second charge is to allow the court discretion on the racial element of the allegation and does not relate to a separate incident, the Met said.

A one-day trial has been fixed for November 3 at the same court.

Stewart, a former British Army officer, kept the Tory whip following the authorisation of the charges.

He has represented Beckenham since 2010.