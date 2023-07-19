Sunak braces Tories for ‘tough battle’ in Thursday’s three by-elections

Public sector pay

Rishi Sunak has braced Tory MPs for possible defeats in Thursday’s triple by-election but promised them he will outline his vision to win over voters in the coming months.

The Prime Minister told a meeting of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers on the eve of the polls that they face a “tough battle” in what had been seen as safe seats for the Tories.

Sources said he told them that governing parties rarely win by-elections but urged the MPs to unite in the face of any defeat as he pledged to “throw everything” at winning the next election.

Labour hopes to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty – vacated by his ally Nigel Adams’ resignation.

The Liberal Democrats are eying victory in the contest in Somerton and Frome, triggered by David Warburton quitting after admitting cocaine use amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Loss in all of them would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Sunak was understood to have told his MPs: “In the coming months, I am going to set out more of what I would do if I had a full term.

“I was recently described as a full spectrum modern Conservative and you are going to see that in the programme I lay out.”

Mr Sunak pledged to show the public “who is really on their side”, adding: “And that is what will propel us to victory.”

He was conscious of the battle he will face if voters roundly reject the Tory candidates, but urged MPs to unite ahead of a general election expected next year.

“When we come back in September we have a choice to make, all of us. Do we come together and throw everything at winning the next election or not? I’ve made my choice, I’m all in with you to win,” Mr Sunak told the meeting.

“I promise you we can do this but we can only do it together as one team.”

Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis told reporters outside the meeting that the problem is “apathetic Conservative voters” rather than the public’s support for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He said Mr Sunak told them “what we already know, which is it’s going to be a tough battle” in the by-elections.

Tory MPs at the meeting said he did not address suggestions that he could spring a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday in an attempt to reset his premiership.

During a visit to Warwickshire, Mr Sunak told reporters asking whether he would shake up his top team that “you would never expect me to comment on things like that” – in what was clearly not a denial.

He welcomed a fall in the rate of inflation as proof his Government’s plans were working.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary acknowledged it would be tough for the Tories to hold the three seats on Thursday.

She said: “By-elections, for incumbent governments, are very difficult, that is the nature of them.

“The election that the Conservative Party is most focused on is the general election.”

Mr Johnson held London’s Uxbridge constituency with a 7,000 majority when he was prime minister at the last general election in 2019.