Nicholas Rossi extradition hearing postponed on medical grounds

UK NewsPublished:

The 35-year-old is wanted in the United States on rape charges.

Nicholas Rossi
Nicholas Rossi

A court hearing for a rape suspect fighting extradition to the US has been postponed on medical grounds.

Nicholas Rossi had been due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday but the hearing did not take place and no new date was set.

Rossi, 35, is wanted in the US in connection with alleged offences including rape and is contesting moves by authorities there to have him flown over to face legal proceedings.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court
A hearing had been due to take place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 35-year-old man claims to be called Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity.

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman said Wednesday’s hearing was “postponed on medical grounds”.

Rossi was arrested in the UK more than two years ago in connection with the alleged offences in the US.

He was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he was detained in December 2021.

