Membership of BMA reaches record high amid pay dispute

Industrial strike

Membership of the British Medical Association has reached a record high amid its ongoing dispute with the government over pay, it has been announced.

The BMA said its membership stands at 190,366, up by more than 25,000 compared with this time last year.

The increase is mainly driven by junior doctors, with 21,000 joining the BMA since the start of the year.

The number of consultants registered as BMA members has also risen, by 4,244.

The figure eclipses the previous membership record of 173,000, which was set at the end of October 2022, said the BMA.

The announcement was made as junior doctors and consultants are embroiled in a bitter row with the government over pay which has led to waves of industrial action.

BMA council deputy chair Emma Runswick said this was a “clear signal” to the Government of doctors’ unity across the NHS.

“Thousands of doctors are joining the BMA to fight for better pay and conditions. We are united against the devaluing of our profession.

“Consultants are preparing for their first multi-day strike since the 1970s, and there is more industrial action on the horizon.